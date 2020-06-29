2255 Peachtree Road NE # 628

Amenities

Rare opportunity to have a prestigious address in Buckhead at The Aramore! Appreciate the stunning views from the outdoor terraces overlooking a canopy of trees and downtown Atlanta skyline as well as the gated, secure parking, a fitness center, and a swimming pool. You can shop and dine right downstairs or enjoy the establishments in and around Buckhead. Minutes from Midtown, Holeman & Finch, Fresh Market, Houston's, Zoe's Kitchen, etc. Kitchen boasts stained cabinets, granite countertops, tiled backsplash, SS appliances, hardwood floors, and open concept view to livingroom. Spacious bedroom, walk-in closet, ample natural light, full luxury bathroom. 24/7 security call box. 1 covered gated parking spot with the unit. It can be leased unfurnished or furnished.