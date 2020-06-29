All apartments in Atlanta
2255 Peachtree Road NE # 628
2255 Peachtree Road NE # 628

2255 Peachtree Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2255 Peachtree Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Peachtree Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Rare opportunity to have a prestigious address in Buckhead at The Aramore! Appreciate the stunning views from the outdoor terraces overlooking a canopy of trees and downtown Atlanta skyline as well as the gated, secure parking, a fitness center, and a swimming pool. You can shop and dine right downstairs or enjoy the establishments in and around Buckhead. Minutes from Midtown, Holeman & Finch, Fresh Market, Houston's, Zoe's Kitchen, etc. Kitchen boasts stained cabinets, granite countertops, tiled backsplash, SS appliances, hardwood floors, and open concept view to livingroom. Spacious bedroom, walk-in closet, ample natural light, full luxury bathroom. 24/7 security call box. 1 covered gated parking spot with the unit. It can be leased unfurnished or furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2255 Peachtree Road NE # 628 have any available units?
2255 Peachtree Road NE # 628 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2255 Peachtree Road NE # 628 have?
Some of 2255 Peachtree Road NE # 628's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2255 Peachtree Road NE # 628 currently offering any rent specials?
2255 Peachtree Road NE # 628 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2255 Peachtree Road NE # 628 pet-friendly?
No, 2255 Peachtree Road NE # 628 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2255 Peachtree Road NE # 628 offer parking?
Yes, 2255 Peachtree Road NE # 628 offers parking.
Does 2255 Peachtree Road NE # 628 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2255 Peachtree Road NE # 628 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2255 Peachtree Road NE # 628 have a pool?
Yes, 2255 Peachtree Road NE # 628 has a pool.
Does 2255 Peachtree Road NE # 628 have accessible units?
No, 2255 Peachtree Road NE # 628 does not have accessible units.
Does 2255 Peachtree Road NE # 628 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2255 Peachtree Road NE # 628 has units with dishwashers.

