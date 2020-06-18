All apartments in Atlanta
2252 Lavista Square NE
2252 Lavista Square NE

2252 Lavista Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2252 Lavista Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Martin Manor

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Prime location in between Buckhead, Virginia Highland and Midtown. Mins away from CDC and Emory with easy access to all major highways!
Upscale gated community offers 2 pools and full size gym including outdoor grilling and walking trails. This home is an end unit facing a large back yard with 2 car garage and oversized master bdrm! Sun room, Patio, Hardwood floors, fire place, stainless steel appliances & Granite countertops on main floor. Individual bathrooms in all bdrms. Like a brand new house.Walking distances to Publix, theater, shops and restaurants. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2252 Lavista Square NE have any available units?
2252 Lavista Square NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2252 Lavista Square NE have?
Some of 2252 Lavista Square NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2252 Lavista Square NE currently offering any rent specials?
2252 Lavista Square NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2252 Lavista Square NE pet-friendly?
No, 2252 Lavista Square NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2252 Lavista Square NE offer parking?
Yes, 2252 Lavista Square NE does offer parking.
Does 2252 Lavista Square NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2252 Lavista Square NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2252 Lavista Square NE have a pool?
Yes, 2252 Lavista Square NE has a pool.
Does 2252 Lavista Square NE have accessible units?
No, 2252 Lavista Square NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2252 Lavista Square NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2252 Lavista Square NE has units with dishwashers.
