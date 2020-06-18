2252 Lavista Square NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

Prime location in between Buckhead, Virginia Highland and Midtown. Mins away from CDC and Emory with easy access to all major highways!

Upscale gated community offers 2 pools and full size gym including outdoor grilling and walking trails. This home is an end unit facing a large back yard with 2 car garage and oversized master bdrm! Sun room, Patio, Hardwood floors, fire place, stainless steel appliances & Granite countertops on main floor. Individual bathrooms in all bdrms. Like a brand new house.Walking distances to Publix, theater, shops and restaurants. A must see!