Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2232 Dunseath Avenue NW

2232 Dunseath Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2232 Dunseath Avenue Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Bolton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don't miss out on this 2 bed 1.5 bath condo located in Atlanta. The unit is freshly painted throughout. New carpet upstairs and beautiful real hardwoods on the main level. Kitchen features updated appliances and features granite tile counters. Private fenced patio located outside of the kitchen. Half bath on the main level. Washer and Dryer are included. Assigned parking spot. Landscaping and trash provided by the HOA. Pets are on a case by case basis with a non-refundable $250 pet fee due at move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 250
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2232 Dunseath Avenue NW have any available units?
2232 Dunseath Avenue NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2232 Dunseath Avenue NW have?
Some of 2232 Dunseath Avenue NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2232 Dunseath Avenue NW currently offering any rent specials?
2232 Dunseath Avenue NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2232 Dunseath Avenue NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2232 Dunseath Avenue NW is pet friendly.
Does 2232 Dunseath Avenue NW offer parking?
Yes, 2232 Dunseath Avenue NW does offer parking.
Does 2232 Dunseath Avenue NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2232 Dunseath Avenue NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2232 Dunseath Avenue NW have a pool?
No, 2232 Dunseath Avenue NW does not have a pool.
Does 2232 Dunseath Avenue NW have accessible units?
No, 2232 Dunseath Avenue NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2232 Dunseath Avenue NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2232 Dunseath Avenue NW has units with dishwashers.
