2232 Dunseath Avenue NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Don't miss out on this 2 bed 1.5 bath condo located in Atlanta. The unit is freshly painted throughout. New carpet upstairs and beautiful real hardwoods on the main level. Kitchen features updated appliances and features granite tile counters. Private fenced patio located outside of the kitchen. Half bath on the main level. Washer and Dryer are included. Assigned parking spot. Landscaping and trash provided by the HOA. Pets are on a case by case basis with a non-refundable $250 pet fee due at move in.