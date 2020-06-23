2232 Dunseath Avenue NW

2232 Dunseath Avenue Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318 Bolton
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Don't miss out on this 2 bed 1.5 bath condo located in Atlanta. The unit is freshly painted throughout. New carpet upstairs and beautiful real hardwoods on the main level. Kitchen features updated appliances and features granite tile counters. Private fenced patio located outside of the kitchen. Half bath on the main level. Washer and Dryer are included. Assigned parking spot. Landscaping and trash provided by the HOA. Pets are on a case by case basis with a non-refundable $250 pet fee due at move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 250
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
