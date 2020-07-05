All apartments in Atlanta
2230 Cheshire Bridge Road Northeast
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2230 Cheshire Bridge Road Northeast

2230 Cheshire Bridge Road NE · No Longer Available
Location

2230 Cheshire Bridge Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
Martin Manor

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
courtyard
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available Now!

View TODAY between the hours of 8a-8p! Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://renter.rently.com/properties/585262

Call our office to receive gate code, 770-733-1756! Give us a call between 8:30am - 5pm. If you'd like to view it on the weekend, call Friday by 5pm.

This two bed, two bath condo on Cheshire Bridge Rd truly is wonderful. Gated complex features a courtyard and pet walk. Easy access to 75/85, Midtown/Buckhead/downtown.

Freshly painted, The unit sits on the second floor overlooking the courtyard and is right next to the community pool. Some of the features inside this unit include hardwood flooring in the common areas, carpet in the bedrooms, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and an eat at bar top. Each bedroom has its own private bathroom and walk in closet, while the master bath features a garden tub and separate shower. Washing machine and dryer are included.

To Apply:
Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Locate the property and click the “Apply Now” button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant 18+ years old and is non-refundable. When applying, please attach ID, Social Security Card, and Proof of Income to your application.

Section 8 not accepted on this property.

Rental Qualifications:
• Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount
• No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years
• No Open Bankruptcies
• Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.
• Please contact office regarding pet policy for this property.

For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday – Friday 8:30a – 5:00p. We do not advertise on Craigslist. 2230 Cheshire Bridge Road NE - Unit 508
is currently being rented for $1,450/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com. Rent and Deposit amounts are non-negotiable.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2230 Cheshire Bridge Road Northeast have any available units?
2230 Cheshire Bridge Road Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2230 Cheshire Bridge Road Northeast have?
Some of 2230 Cheshire Bridge Road Northeast's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2230 Cheshire Bridge Road Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
2230 Cheshire Bridge Road Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2230 Cheshire Bridge Road Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 2230 Cheshire Bridge Road Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 2230 Cheshire Bridge Road Northeast offer parking?
No, 2230 Cheshire Bridge Road Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 2230 Cheshire Bridge Road Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2230 Cheshire Bridge Road Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2230 Cheshire Bridge Road Northeast have a pool?
Yes, 2230 Cheshire Bridge Road Northeast has a pool.
Does 2230 Cheshire Bridge Road Northeast have accessible units?
No, 2230 Cheshire Bridge Road Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 2230 Cheshire Bridge Road Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 2230 Cheshire Bridge Road Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.

