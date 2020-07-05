2230 Cheshire Bridge Road Northeast

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 courtyard pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available Now!



View TODAY between the hours of 8a-8p! Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://renter.rently.com/properties/585262



Call our office to receive gate code, 770-733-1756! Give us a call between 8:30am - 5pm. If you'd like to view it on the weekend, call Friday by 5pm.



This two bed, two bath condo on Cheshire Bridge Rd truly is wonderful. Gated complex features a courtyard and pet walk. Easy access to 75/85, Midtown/Buckhead/downtown.



Freshly painted, The unit sits on the second floor overlooking the courtyard and is right next to the community pool. Some of the features inside this unit include hardwood flooring in the common areas, carpet in the bedrooms, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and an eat at bar top. Each bedroom has its own private bathroom and walk in closet, while the master bath features a garden tub and separate shower. Washing machine and dryer are included.



To Apply:

Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Locate the property and click the “Apply Now” button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant 18+ years old and is non-refundable. When applying, please attach ID, Social Security Card, and Proof of Income to your application.



Section 8 not accepted on this property.



Rental Qualifications:

• Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount

• No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years

• No Open Bankruptcies

• Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.

• Please contact office regarding pet policy for this property.



For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday – Friday 8:30a – 5:00p. We do not advertise on Craigslist. 2230 Cheshire Bridge Road NE - Unit 508

is currently being rented for $1,450/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com. Rent and Deposit amounts are non-negotiable.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.