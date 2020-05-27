2187 Telhurst St SW

Amenities
2187 Telhurst Street SW, Atlanta, GA 30310
**SMALL PET NEGOTIABLE WITH NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE (NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS)**
Housing vouchers are not accepted on this home.
Availability date: Ready Now!!
Renovated ranch home. Enter through a covered front porch into a living room with ceiling fan. There is a dining room with ceiling fan, eat-in kitchen with Granite counters, new cabinets, disposal, new stainless appliances (refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher and range hood). Laundry area with washer/dryer hook-ups and 1/2 bath with Granite counter. There are four bedrooms, and a full hall bath with Granite counter and tiled tub/shower combination. Ample parking on driveway. Large, flat backyard. Close to downtown Atlanta and Atlanta Beltline. Quick access to I-285 and I-20 and minutes to shopping & dining.
Directions: From I-285 take I-20E to Martin Luther King, then left on Wynnwood, then right on Telhurst.
Elementary: Peyton Forest
Middle: Young
High: Mays
Built 1940 Approx. 1,416 s/f