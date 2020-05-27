All apartments in Atlanta
2187 Telhurst St SW
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

2187 Telhurst St SW

2187 Telhurst Street Southwest · (404) 383-9426
Location

2187 Telhurst Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Florida Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1416 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2187 Telhurst Street SW, Atlanta, GA 30310

**SMALL PET NEGOTIABLE WITH NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE (NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS)**

Housing vouchers are not accepted on this home.

Availability date: Ready Now!!

Renovated ranch home. Enter through a covered front porch into a living room with ceiling fan. There is a dining room with ceiling fan, eat-in kitchen with Granite counters, new cabinets, disposal, new stainless appliances (refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher and range hood). Laundry area with washer/dryer hook-ups and 1/2 bath with Granite counter. There are four bedrooms, and a full hall bath with Granite counter and tiled tub/shower combination. Ample parking on driveway. Large, flat backyard. Close to downtown Atlanta and Atlanta Beltline. Quick access to I-285 and I-20 and minutes to shopping & dining.

Directions: From I-285 take I-20E to Martin Luther King, then left on Wynnwood, then right on Telhurst.

Elementary: Peyton Forest
Middle: Young
High: Mays

Built 1940 Approx. 1,416 s/f

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2187 Telhurst St SW have any available units?
2187 Telhurst St SW has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2187 Telhurst St SW have?
Some of 2187 Telhurst St SW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2187 Telhurst St SW currently offering any rent specials?
2187 Telhurst St SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2187 Telhurst St SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2187 Telhurst St SW is pet friendly.
Does 2187 Telhurst St SW offer parking?
Yes, 2187 Telhurst St SW does offer parking.
Does 2187 Telhurst St SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2187 Telhurst St SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2187 Telhurst St SW have a pool?
No, 2187 Telhurst St SW does not have a pool.
Does 2187 Telhurst St SW have accessible units?
No, 2187 Telhurst St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2187 Telhurst St SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2187 Telhurst St SW has units with dishwashers.
