2187 Telhurst St SW

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

2187 Telhurst Street SW, Atlanta, GA 30310



**SMALL PET NEGOTIABLE WITH NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE (NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS)**



Housing vouchers are not accepted on this home.



Availability date: Ready Now!!



Renovated ranch home. Enter through a covered front porch into a living room with ceiling fan. There is a dining room with ceiling fan, eat-in kitchen with Granite counters, new cabinets, disposal, new stainless appliances (refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher and range hood). Laundry area with washer/dryer hook-ups and 1/2 bath with Granite counter. There are four bedrooms, and a full hall bath with Granite counter and tiled tub/shower combination. Ample parking on driveway. Large, flat backyard. Close to downtown Atlanta and Atlanta Beltline. Quick access to I-285 and I-20 and minutes to shopping & dining.



Directions: From I-285 take I-20E to Martin Luther King, then left on Wynnwood, then right on Telhurst.



Elementary: Peyton Forest

Middle: Young

High: Mays



Built 1940 Approx. 1,416 s/f