2187 Colvin Court NW

Amenities
The Park at Vinings is located just minutes from Midtown, Downtown, Buckhead, & Vinings! Adjacent to the Chattahoochee River, a gorgeous 21 acre nature conservation. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets, private 2 car tandem garage and a gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops. Plus a private deck and balcony. Community amenities incl pool, clubhouse, dog park. Easy access to 285, shopping, & dining. This is a MUST SEE!!! *Pictures are of a similar unit. Appliances, color finishes may vary. No housing vouchers accepted.