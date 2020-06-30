All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 16 2020 at 10:55 PM

2187 Colvin Court NW

2187 Colvin Ct NW · No Longer Available
Location

2187 Colvin Ct NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Whittier Mill Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
garage
The Park at Vinings is located just minutes from Midtown, Downtown, Buckhead, & Vinings! Adjacent to the Chattahoochee River, a gorgeous 21 acre nature conservation. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets, private 2 car tandem garage and a gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops. Plus a private deck and balcony. Community amenities incl pool, clubhouse, dog park. Easy access to 285, shopping, & dining. This is a MUST SEE!!! *Pictures are of a similar unit. Appliances, color finishes may vary. No housing vouchers accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2187 Colvin Court NW have any available units?
2187 Colvin Court NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2187 Colvin Court NW have?
Some of 2187 Colvin Court NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2187 Colvin Court NW currently offering any rent specials?
2187 Colvin Court NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2187 Colvin Court NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2187 Colvin Court NW is pet friendly.
Does 2187 Colvin Court NW offer parking?
Yes, 2187 Colvin Court NW offers parking.
Does 2187 Colvin Court NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2187 Colvin Court NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2187 Colvin Court NW have a pool?
Yes, 2187 Colvin Court NW has a pool.
Does 2187 Colvin Court NW have accessible units?
No, 2187 Colvin Court NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2187 Colvin Court NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2187 Colvin Court NW has units with dishwashers.

