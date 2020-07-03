All apartments in Atlanta
218 Midvale Drive

218 Midvale Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

218 Midvale Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30342
North Buckhead

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
North Buckhead at its best! This 5 bed/3 bath completely renovated home is a must see. Master on main with a huge keeping room, his/her huge cedar closets. Master bath with double vanity. Office space on main floor. Beautiful, spacious kitchen with top of the line appliances. Open floorplan concept. 3 large bedrooms upstairs with bonus play space or great sitting area. All bedrooms have huge walk-in closets. Beautiful stone back patio with a flat private backyard- great for entertaining. Walkability to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, parks, Blue Heron preserve and

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 Midvale Drive have any available units?
218 Midvale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 218 Midvale Drive have?
Some of 218 Midvale Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 Midvale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
218 Midvale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 Midvale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 218 Midvale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 218 Midvale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 218 Midvale Drive offers parking.
Does 218 Midvale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 Midvale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 Midvale Drive have a pool?
No, 218 Midvale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 218 Midvale Drive have accessible units?
No, 218 Midvale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 218 Midvale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 218 Midvale Drive has units with dishwashers.

