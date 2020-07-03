218 Midvale Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

North Buckhead at its best! This 5 bed/3 bath completely renovated home is a must see. Master on main with a huge keeping room, his/her huge cedar closets. Master bath with double vanity. Office space on main floor. Beautiful, spacious kitchen with top of the line appliances. Open floorplan concept. 3 large bedrooms upstairs with bonus play space or great sitting area. All bedrooms have huge walk-in closets. Beautiful stone back patio with a flat private backyard- great for entertaining. Walkability to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, parks, Blue Heron preserve and