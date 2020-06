Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pool elevator concierge

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities concierge elevator pool sauna

Enormous (1890 SQFT!) 2 Bedroom 2 Bath on the 15th Floor of Mezzo available for immediate move-in. Unit features ALL Viking Series appliances and hand exotic hardwood floors. Perfect location, on Peachtree in South Buckhead just a mile away from Midtown and 2 miles to heart of Buckhead. The Building itself is packed with amenities including full Concierge, heated pool and Steam Room / Sauna. Prices Subject to change.