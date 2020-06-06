Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bed 3 Bath in the heart of Summerhill/Grant Park Neighborhoods! - Pre-Register for a self-showing - house will be ready for viewing by January 15th at the latest. Home is currently being prepared with new interior/exterior paint and many other upgrades! We will update home pics soon.



Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience:

https://secure.rently.com/properties/786773



This 3 bedroom two story home has two spacious master bedrooms with private baths and a third guest bedroom. There is off street parking in rear of home. Upstairs master has a private walk out balcony. Enjoy the private backyard with decks off of the downstairs master bedroom and living area. Just a few minute walk to Grant Park, restaurants, and shopping. Intown living at it's best!



To Apply:

Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Locate the property and click the Apply Now button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant 18+ years old and is non-refundable.



Rental Qualifications:

Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount

No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.

No open bankruptcies

Minimum Credit Score 550

Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.

If you have pets, there is $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.



Approval process is based off of the most qualified applicant



Section 8 not accepted for this property



For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p



We do not advertise on Craigslist. 217 South Ave. is currently being rented for $2095/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com



