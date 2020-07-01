All apartments in Atlanta
2162 Kipling
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:13 PM

2162 Kipling

2162 Kipling Cir SE · No Longer Available
Location

2162 Kipling Cir SE, Atlanta, GA 30315
Thomasville Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Make yourself at home in this clean, beautifully renovated ranch with great room, spacious kitchen with stainless appliances, quartz counters and tile flooring, nice size bedrooms, new windows and sparkling hardwood floors. Extra deep carport plus an additional parking space; large level backyard in quiet community. Conveniently located near Browns Mill Golf Course, East Atlanta and Porsche. Easy access to I-285, the airport and downtown Atlanta. Move-in ready. Application fee is $55 per adult. Security deposit plus 1st mos rent at move-in. No Sec 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2162 Kipling have any available units?
2162 Kipling doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2162 Kipling have?
Some of 2162 Kipling's amenities include hardwood floors, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2162 Kipling currently offering any rent specials?
2162 Kipling is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2162 Kipling pet-friendly?
No, 2162 Kipling is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2162 Kipling offer parking?
Yes, 2162 Kipling offers parking.
Does 2162 Kipling have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2162 Kipling does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2162 Kipling have a pool?
No, 2162 Kipling does not have a pool.
Does 2162 Kipling have accessible units?
No, 2162 Kipling does not have accessible units.
Does 2162 Kipling have units with dishwashers?
No, 2162 Kipling does not have units with dishwashers.

