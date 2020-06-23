All apartments in Atlanta
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
215 Mitchell Street #4
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

215 Mitchell Street #4

215 Mitchell St SW · No Longer Available
Location

215 Mitchell St SW, Atlanta, GA 30303
South Downtown

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
game room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
215 Mitchell Street #4 Available 02/01/19 Gordon Lofts / Downtown - Originally built in 1900 as a hotel, Gordon Lofts mixes exposed brick, steel, concrete and hardwoods to create a truly unique living experience. The home is one of the most unique floorplans in the community as you enter on the Kitchen level and proceed downstairs to the Living Level. You'll love the wide open space - it's perfect for entertaining or just hanging out with some of your friends. Gordon Lofts offers off-street Parking, Gated Entrance, Rooftop Deck with amazing views, Laundry Facilities, and a community Game Room. Walk to some of Downtown's best shopping, dining, and entertainments - just a few blocks to Mercedes Benz stadium and MARTA!

(RLNE4606974)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Mitchell Street #4 have any available units?
215 Mitchell Street #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 215 Mitchell Street #4 currently offering any rent specials?
215 Mitchell Street #4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Mitchell Street #4 pet-friendly?
No, 215 Mitchell Street #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 215 Mitchell Street #4 offer parking?
No, 215 Mitchell Street #4 does not offer parking.
Does 215 Mitchell Street #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 Mitchell Street #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Mitchell Street #4 have a pool?
No, 215 Mitchell Street #4 does not have a pool.
Does 215 Mitchell Street #4 have accessible units?
No, 215 Mitchell Street #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Mitchell Street #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 Mitchell Street #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 215 Mitchell Street #4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 Mitchell Street #4 does not have units with air conditioning.
