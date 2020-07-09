212 Berean Avenue SE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher gym fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym

What a fantastic location! This second floor 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath condo is centrally located to everything you love about Atlanta. Cabbagetown, Reynoldstown, Grant Park, Inman Park... are all just steps from your door!



Walk from your front door to a variety of delicious restaurants, and boutique shops. Practicing social distancing, but need some exercise? Take a walk to one of three grocery stores within half a mile. Stroll down the picturesque Oakland Cemetery (0.2 miles away) or jog up the Eastside Beltline (0.4 miles away).