Atlanta, GA
212 Berean Avenue SE
Last updated May 21 2020 at 5:07 PM

212 Berean Avenue SE

212 Berean Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Atlanta
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

212 Berean Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
Cabbagetown

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
What a fantastic location! This second floor 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath condo is centrally located to everything you love about Atlanta. Cabbagetown, Reynoldstown, Grant Park, Inman Park... are all just steps from your door!

Walk from your front door to a variety of delicious restaurants, and boutique shops. Practicing social distancing, but need some exercise? Take a walk to one of three grocery stores within half a mile. Stroll down the picturesque Oakland Cemetery (0.2 miles away) or jog up the Eastside Beltline (0.4 miles away).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 Berean Avenue SE have any available units?
212 Berean Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 Berean Avenue SE have?
Some of 212 Berean Avenue SE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 Berean Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
212 Berean Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 Berean Avenue SE pet-friendly?
No, 212 Berean Avenue SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 212 Berean Avenue SE offer parking?
No, 212 Berean Avenue SE does not offer parking.
Does 212 Berean Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 Berean Avenue SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 Berean Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 212 Berean Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 212 Berean Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 212 Berean Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 212 Berean Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 Berean Avenue SE has units with dishwashers.

