Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:10 PM

2105 Brookview Dr

2105 Brookview Drive Northwest · (470) 309-1545
Location

2105 Brookview Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Wildwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$6,300

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 4 Bath · 3543 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming home in sought after Brandon School district. Bright open floor plan with huge great room open to kitchen with 6 bedrooms/4 baths. Rocking chair front porch, walk-out back patio & with giant/level turf athletic field back yard! Gourmet kitchen w/ beautiful counter tops, large island & opens to great room with views of back yard. Mud room, butler's pantry & hardwoods throughout! Bedroom on main floor can be guest room/office. Upper level features master suite plus 4 add l bedrooms and 2 baths. Walk to Beaverbrook Park, restaurants, shopping! Min. 12 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2105 Brookview Dr have any available units?
2105 Brookview Dr has a unit available for $6,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2105 Brookview Dr have?
Some of 2105 Brookview Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2105 Brookview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2105 Brookview Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2105 Brookview Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2105 Brookview Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2105 Brookview Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2105 Brookview Dr does offer parking.
Does 2105 Brookview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2105 Brookview Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2105 Brookview Dr have a pool?
No, 2105 Brookview Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2105 Brookview Dr have accessible units?
No, 2105 Brookview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2105 Brookview Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2105 Brookview Dr has units with dishwashers.
