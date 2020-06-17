2105 Brookview Dr

Amenities
Charming home in sought after Brandon School district. Bright open floor plan with huge great room open to kitchen with 6 bedrooms/4 baths. Rocking chair front porch, walk-out back patio & with giant/level turf athletic field back yard! Gourmet kitchen w/ beautiful counter tops, large island & opens to great room with views of back yard. Mud room, butler's pantry & hardwoods throughout! Bedroom on main floor can be guest room/office. Upper level features master suite plus 4 add l bedrooms and 2 baths. Walk to Beaverbrook Park, restaurants, shopping! Min. 12 month lease.