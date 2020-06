Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities

Rare opportunity in Buckhead to live in a charming, large and bright top floor home in historic Battleview Condominium. 10' ceilings, hardwood floors throughout and plenty of natural light. Ample living room, separate dining room/office and large bedroom.Washer and dryer inside the home. MARTA bus stop at the corner of Peachtree Memorial and Peachtree. Close to the Beltline, walking distance to shopping, dining & nightlife. Close to schools, hospitals and I-85/I-75 & GA400.