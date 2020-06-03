All apartments in Atlanta
2060 Chastain Park Court North East

2060 Chastain Park Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2060 Chastain Park Court Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30342
East Chastain Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
SPECIAL OFFER! APPLICATION FEE WAIVED FOR APPROVED APPLICANT! Spacious 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath w/ Upgrades in the HEART of Chastain Park! Walk to an incredible amount of amenities including grocery, restaurants, retail and all of Chastain Park! Top Floor condo that has it all. Beautiful hardwood floors in the common area, dimmable recessed lighting, granite counters in the kitchen w/raised bar top, covered patio, walk-in closet in bedroom, spacious bath and laundry+pantry space. On site amenities include pool, sun deck, gym, and a club house. Please call to schedule a showing, 404-609-1996. Agent: Catherine Rohde

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2060 Chastain Park Court North East have any available units?
2060 Chastain Park Court North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2060 Chastain Park Court North East have?
Some of 2060 Chastain Park Court North East's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2060 Chastain Park Court North East currently offering any rent specials?
2060 Chastain Park Court North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2060 Chastain Park Court North East pet-friendly?
No, 2060 Chastain Park Court North East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2060 Chastain Park Court North East offer parking?
No, 2060 Chastain Park Court North East does not offer parking.
Does 2060 Chastain Park Court North East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2060 Chastain Park Court North East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2060 Chastain Park Court North East have a pool?
Yes, 2060 Chastain Park Court North East has a pool.
Does 2060 Chastain Park Court North East have accessible units?
No, 2060 Chastain Park Court North East does not have accessible units.
Does 2060 Chastain Park Court North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 2060 Chastain Park Court North East does not have units with dishwashers.

