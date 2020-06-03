2060 Chastain Park Court North East

Amenities

SPECIAL OFFER! APPLICATION FEE WAIVED FOR APPROVED APPLICANT! Spacious 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath w/ Upgrades in the HEART of Chastain Park! Walk to an incredible amount of amenities including grocery, restaurants, retail and all of Chastain Park! Top Floor condo that has it all. Beautiful hardwood floors in the common area, dimmable recessed lighting, granite counters in the kitchen w/raised bar top, covered patio, walk-in closet in bedroom, spacious bath and laundry+pantry space. On site amenities include pool, sun deck, gym, and a club house. Please call to schedule a showing, 404-609-1996. Agent: Catherine Rohde