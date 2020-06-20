All apartments in Atlanta
2051 Telfair Cir Ne

2051 Telfair Cir NE · (404) 900-4088
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2051 Telfair Cir NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
Martin Manor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2051 Telfair Cir Ne · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1701 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Atlanta Town-home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 3 Bath by Platinum Property Management - Available in June!  Located in the Desirable Manchester Community, this European-style Town-home is Nestled at the Epicenter where Midtown, Morningside and Buckhead meet! The Open Living Area is Bright and Cheerful with an Abundance of Natural Lighting and Hardwood Floors. The Kitchen is Complete with Stone Counter-tops, SS Appliances, Wine Cooler, Gas Stove and Pendant Lighting Suspended above the Large Island/Breakfast Bar. The Upstairs Master includes His/Hers Closets, Double Vanity and Seamless Shower. Two-car Garage, Tons of Storage, and Bonus Area Great for an Office or Playroom. W/D are included. Pool Community and Stunning Landscaped Gardens. Morningside Elementary! Close to 400, Marta, Ansley/Piedmont Park, and the Beltline! Come be a Part of the Manchester Lifestyle!

Elem: Morningside,  Middle: Inman, High: Grady Please contact the County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.  

This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions apply, More info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for an Atlanta home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Laura 404-900-4088

We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form 

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA! 

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

(RLNE5817619)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2051 Telfair Cir Ne have any available units?
2051 Telfair Cir Ne has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2051 Telfair Cir Ne have?
Some of 2051 Telfair Cir Ne's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2051 Telfair Cir Ne currently offering any rent specials?
2051 Telfair Cir Ne isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2051 Telfair Cir Ne pet-friendly?
Yes, 2051 Telfair Cir Ne is pet friendly.
Does 2051 Telfair Cir Ne offer parking?
Yes, 2051 Telfair Cir Ne does offer parking.
Does 2051 Telfair Cir Ne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2051 Telfair Cir Ne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2051 Telfair Cir Ne have a pool?
Yes, 2051 Telfair Cir Ne has a pool.
Does 2051 Telfair Cir Ne have accessible units?
No, 2051 Telfair Cir Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 2051 Telfair Cir Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 2051 Telfair Cir Ne does not have units with dishwashers.
