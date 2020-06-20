2051 Telfair Cir Ne

Amenities

Atlanta Town-home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 3 Bath by Platinum Property Management - Available in June! Located in the Desirable Manchester Community, this European-style Town-home is Nestled at the Epicenter where Midtown, Morningside and Buckhead meet! The Open Living Area is Bright and Cheerful with an Abundance of Natural Lighting and Hardwood Floors. The Kitchen is Complete with Stone Counter-tops, SS Appliances, Wine Cooler, Gas Stove and Pendant Lighting Suspended above the Large Island/Breakfast Bar. The Upstairs Master includes His/Hers Closets, Double Vanity and Seamless Shower. Two-car Garage, Tons of Storage, and Bonus Area Great for an Office or Playroom. W/D are included. Pool Community and Stunning Landscaped Gardens. Morningside Elementary! Close to 400, Marta, Ansley/Piedmont Park, and the Beltline! Come be a Part of the Manchester Lifestyle!



Elem: Morningside, Middle: Inman, High: Grady Please contact the County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



