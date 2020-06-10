All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2040 Rockledge Rd 511

2040 Rockledge Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2040 Rockledge Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Martin Manor

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
Brand New Construction with All the Upgrades! - New construction with all the upgrades. Actual address is 511 Morningtide Way, too new even for Waze.
.
New tri-level townhome in Morningside Towns community. Located in the Morningside/Piedmont Heights area. Beautiful end unit with more outside room for entertaining. Renter pays own utilities, trash sewer and recycling included in rent. Well-trained pets are negotiable, with pet deposit. Pictures are of the model unit.
Follow link to 3D walk through.

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=RWPxY8P2kBj

(RLNE4622904)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2040 Rockledge Rd 511 have any available units?
2040 Rockledge Rd 511 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 2040 Rockledge Rd 511 currently offering any rent specials?
2040 Rockledge Rd 511 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2040 Rockledge Rd 511 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2040 Rockledge Rd 511 is pet friendly.
Does 2040 Rockledge Rd 511 offer parking?
No, 2040 Rockledge Rd 511 does not offer parking.
Does 2040 Rockledge Rd 511 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2040 Rockledge Rd 511 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2040 Rockledge Rd 511 have a pool?
No, 2040 Rockledge Rd 511 does not have a pool.
Does 2040 Rockledge Rd 511 have accessible units?
No, 2040 Rockledge Rd 511 does not have accessible units.
Does 2040 Rockledge Rd 511 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2040 Rockledge Rd 511 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2040 Rockledge Rd 511 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2040 Rockledge Rd 511 does not have units with air conditioning.
