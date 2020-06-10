2040 Rockledge Rd 511

Amenities

pet friendly new construction recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed new construction pet friendly

Brand New Construction with All the Upgrades! - New construction with all the upgrades. Actual address is 511 Morningtide Way, too new even for Waze.

New tri-level townhome in Morningside Towns community. Located in the Morningside/Piedmont Heights area. Beautiful end unit with more outside room for entertaining. Renter pays own utilities, trash sewer and recycling included in rent. Well-trained pets are negotiable, with pet deposit. Pictures are of the model unit.

Follow link to 3D walk through.



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=RWPxY8P2kBj



(RLNE4622904)