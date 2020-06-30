All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 20 2019 at 11:15 PM

2036 Phillips Dr SE

2036 Phillips Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2036 Phillips Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Thomasville Heights

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Check out this new renovation!
3 Bed 2 full bath
New kitchen with stainless steel appliance
We accept housing choice vouchers!!
Call Sholem to schedule 404-829-2319

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2036 Phillips Dr SE have any available units?
2036 Phillips Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 2036 Phillips Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
2036 Phillips Dr SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2036 Phillips Dr SE pet-friendly?
No, 2036 Phillips Dr SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2036 Phillips Dr SE offer parking?
No, 2036 Phillips Dr SE does not offer parking.
Does 2036 Phillips Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2036 Phillips Dr SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2036 Phillips Dr SE have a pool?
No, 2036 Phillips Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 2036 Phillips Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 2036 Phillips Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2036 Phillips Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2036 Phillips Dr SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2036 Phillips Dr SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2036 Phillips Dr SE does not have units with air conditioning.

