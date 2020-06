Amenities

Charming home located in the heart of Buckhead. Easy access to restaurants, walking distance to Peachtree Battle Shopping Center and local malls. This house features new appliances, hardwood flooring throughout the entire house, double vanity in master bathroom, and vaulted ceilings in the master bedroom. Private, fenced backyard, a screened porch, and a 2-car garage. It can be rented furnished or unfurnished.