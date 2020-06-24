All apartments in Atlanta
20 Marietta Street NW 7F
Last updated July 15 2019 at 11:32 AM

20 Marietta Street NW 7F

20 Marietta St NW · No Longer Available
Location

20 Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA 30303
Five Points District

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
gym
concierge
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Oversized studio in downtown Atlanta includes most utilities! - This quaint Metropolitan Studio/Loft has an Open Floor Plan lots of natural light, large windows and high ceilings. The perfect fit for anyone who prefers living in a walkable district- Walk to MARTA, State Farm Arena, Mercedes-Benz Stadium,Georgia State Univ, Centennial Park and truly enjoy downtown Atlanta living at The (Historic) Metropolitan in a Secured Building with Concierge, Fitness Area and Laundry Room.

Water, garbage and building wifi included in rent.

There is no dedicated parking that comes with the unit, but there are nearby garages to rent a space from.

Sorry No Pets

Available July 5, 2019

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4911078)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Marietta Street NW 7F have any available units?
20 Marietta Street NW 7F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 Marietta Street NW 7F have?
Some of 20 Marietta Street NW 7F's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Marietta Street NW 7F currently offering any rent specials?
20 Marietta Street NW 7F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Marietta Street NW 7F pet-friendly?
No, 20 Marietta Street NW 7F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 20 Marietta Street NW 7F offer parking?
Yes, 20 Marietta Street NW 7F offers parking.
Does 20 Marietta Street NW 7F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Marietta Street NW 7F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Marietta Street NW 7F have a pool?
No, 20 Marietta Street NW 7F does not have a pool.
Does 20 Marietta Street NW 7F have accessible units?
No, 20 Marietta Street NW 7F does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Marietta Street NW 7F have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Marietta Street NW 7F does not have units with dishwashers.

