20 Marietta Street NW 7F

Unit Amenities Property Amenities concierge gym on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Oversized studio in downtown Atlanta includes most utilities! - This quaint Metropolitan Studio/Loft has an Open Floor Plan lots of natural light, large windows and high ceilings. The perfect fit for anyone who prefers living in a walkable district- Walk to MARTA, State Farm Arena, Mercedes-Benz Stadium,Georgia State Univ, Centennial Park and truly enjoy downtown Atlanta living at The (Historic) Metropolitan in a Secured Building with Concierge, Fitness Area and Laundry Room.



Water, garbage and building wifi included in rent.



There is no dedicated parking that comes with the unit, but there are nearby garages to rent a space from.



Sorry No Pets



Available July 5, 2019



