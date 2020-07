199 Triumph Dr

Amenities

UPDATED 1 LEVEL UNIT ON TOP (3RD) FLOOR IN GOLF COURSE COMMUNITY! NEUTRAL , TRENDING INTERIOR COLORS WITH ADDED FEATURES! SUNROOM HAS 2 STORAGE CLOSETS! , KITCHEN HAS BEEN RENOVATED WITH CERAMIC TILE BACKSPLASH, SOLID SURFACE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, AND FLAT SCREEN TV!! HOOK-UPS AVALABLE IN KITCHEN PANTRY FOR FULL SIZE W/D!!2 EXTRA CLOSETS IN THE HALLWAY, 2 FULL BATHS!! MASTER HAS BIG WALK-IN CLOSET AND 2ND BEDROOM HAS WALL TO WALL CLOSETS!! BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD LAMINATE FLOORING IN MAIN ROOMS!!COMPLEX CLOSE TO I-75/85, DOWNTOWN, BUCKHEAD AND GA TECH!!COMMUNITY HAS 18 HOLE GOLF COURSE, 3 POOLS, 4 TENNIS COURTS, RESTURANT, LOUGE FITNESS ROOM!! 24 GATED ENTRY!!