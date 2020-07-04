All apartments in Atlanta
199 14th Street NE 1003
Last updated July 3 2020 at 1:37 PM

199 14th Street NE 1003

199 14th St NE · No Longer Available
Location

199 14th St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
Midtown

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr concierge
parking
pool
media room
Newly Renovated 2bd/2ba Condo 1/2 Block from Piedmont Park!! - Located in the beautiful Mayfair Tower in Midtown, this 2bd/2ba condo is in one of the most sought after areas in Atlanta! Just off 14th St and less than two blocks from I-75/85, it provides easy access in and around the city. This location is known for countless walkable options for dining, shopping, and entertainment throughout Midtown, Virginia Highlands, Morningside, Old Fourth Ward & Inman Park such as Piedmont Park, The Atlanta BeltLine, The Fox Theatre, The High Museum of Art, and Ponce City Market.

This newly renovated 17th floor condo features 24/7 concierge service, a pool, assigned parking, hardwoods throughout the main, carpeted bedrooms, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space, new subway tile backsplash in the kitchen, two amazing views of the city from the living room and master bedroom balconies, two full baths with granite countertops, walk-in closets in each bedroom, and ceiling fans throughout.

For more information, please contact:

Luke Shirah
The Highland Residential Group, LLC
770.853.1143
Luke@HighlandResidentialGroup.com

(RLNE5867392)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 199 14th Street NE 1003 have any available units?
199 14th Street NE 1003 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 199 14th Street NE 1003 have?
Some of 199 14th Street NE 1003's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 199 14th Street NE 1003 currently offering any rent specials?
199 14th Street NE 1003 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 199 14th Street NE 1003 pet-friendly?
Yes, 199 14th Street NE 1003 is pet friendly.
Does 199 14th Street NE 1003 offer parking?
Yes, 199 14th Street NE 1003 offers parking.
Does 199 14th Street NE 1003 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 199 14th Street NE 1003 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 199 14th Street NE 1003 have a pool?
Yes, 199 14th Street NE 1003 has a pool.
Does 199 14th Street NE 1003 have accessible units?
No, 199 14th Street NE 1003 does not have accessible units.
Does 199 14th Street NE 1003 have units with dishwashers?
No, 199 14th Street NE 1003 does not have units with dishwashers.

