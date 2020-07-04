199 14th Street NE 1003

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr concierge parking pool media room

Newly Renovated 2bd/2ba Condo 1/2 Block from Piedmont Park!! - Located in the beautiful Mayfair Tower in Midtown, this 2bd/2ba condo is in one of the most sought after areas in Atlanta! Just off 14th St and less than two blocks from I-75/85, it provides easy access in and around the city. This location is known for countless walkable options for dining, shopping, and entertainment throughout Midtown, Virginia Highlands, Morningside, Old Fourth Ward & Inman Park such as Piedmont Park, The Atlanta BeltLine, The Fox Theatre, The High Museum of Art, and Ponce City Market.



This newly renovated 17th floor condo features 24/7 concierge service, a pool, assigned parking, hardwoods throughout the main, carpeted bedrooms, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space, new subway tile backsplash in the kitchen, two amazing views of the city from the living room and master bedroom balconies, two full baths with granite countertops, walk-in closets in each bedroom, and ceiling fans throughout.



For more information, please contact:



Luke Shirah

The Highland Residential Group, LLC

770.853.1143

Luke@HighlandResidentialGroup.com



