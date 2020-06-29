1963 Summit Trace NW

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous new build 2-story townhouse in West Midtown! This home features an open concept floorplan with hardwood floors, kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and ample storage. Master suite has a walk-in closet and tiled bathroom with separate shower and soaking tub. 2 additional spacious bedrooms and upstairs laundry, and an adorable front porch with a community view. Conveniently located to Downtown, Buckhead, Midtown, Atlantic Station, and all the best restaurants and shopping. This one won't last! Available for immediate move-in!!