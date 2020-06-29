All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1963 Summit Trace NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1963 Summit Trace NW
Last updated March 4 2020 at 11:40 PM

1963 Summit Trace NW

1963 Summit Trace Circle NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1963 Summit Trace Circle NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
West Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous new build 2-story townhouse in West Midtown! This home features an open concept floorplan with hardwood floors, kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and ample storage. Master suite has a walk-in closet and tiled bathroom with separate shower and soaking tub. 2 additional spacious bedrooms and upstairs laundry, and an adorable front porch with a community view. Conveniently located to Downtown, Buckhead, Midtown, Atlantic Station, and all the best restaurants and shopping. This one won't last! Available for immediate move-in!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1963 Summit Trace NW have any available units?
1963 Summit Trace NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1963 Summit Trace NW have?
Some of 1963 Summit Trace NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1963 Summit Trace NW currently offering any rent specials?
1963 Summit Trace NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1963 Summit Trace NW pet-friendly?
No, 1963 Summit Trace NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1963 Summit Trace NW offer parking?
Yes, 1963 Summit Trace NW offers parking.
Does 1963 Summit Trace NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1963 Summit Trace NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1963 Summit Trace NW have a pool?
No, 1963 Summit Trace NW does not have a pool.
Does 1963 Summit Trace NW have accessible units?
No, 1963 Summit Trace NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1963 Summit Trace NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1963 Summit Trace NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana on Main
508 Main St NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Stone Creek at Brookhaven
1590 Northeast Expy NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Walton on the Chattahoochee
6640 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Stadium Walk
4501 Circle 75 Parkway
Atlanta, GA 30339
Hanover Buckhead Village
3150 Roswell Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
92 West Paces
92 W Paces Ferry Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Arium Brookhaven
1295 Dresden Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
The Ashford
1938 Johnson Ferry Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus