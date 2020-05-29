1953 North Avenue NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Recently refinished from top to bottom bungalow style house in Atlanta Georgia is awaiting new owners to call it home. Brand new front porch overlooks a quiet corner lot in the heart of Atlanta. Beautiful brand new dark hardwoods make up the entire home. 1953 N Avenue includes freshly painted grey walls, new light fixtures, windows, laundry/mud room, and a beautiful white cabinet kitchen. Kitchen includes brand new granite, subway tile backsplash, and overlooks both the dining area and family room. 3 Bedrooms with tons of natural light and 2 brand new beautiful bathrooms with floor to ceiling tile for the showers make this 1,425 square foot home a wonder. Home was renovated down to the studs and now looks straight out of a magazine, not to mention the massive fenced backyard. This house is awaiting your arrival, do not hesitate and come see it for yourself. In addition, it is located near tons of new developments, Atlanta Beltline, Quarry Yards, Westside Park, and the new Echo street west development.