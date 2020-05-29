All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1953 North Avenue NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1953 North Avenue NW
Last updated May 20 2020 at 10:45 PM

1953 North Avenue NW

1953 North Avenue Northwest · (770) 497-0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1953 North Avenue Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Grove Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1432 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently refinished from top to bottom bungalow style house in Atlanta Georgia is awaiting new owners to call it home. Brand new front porch overlooks a quiet corner lot in the heart of Atlanta. Beautiful brand new dark hardwoods make up the entire home. 1953 N Avenue includes freshly painted grey walls, new light fixtures, windows, laundry/mud room, and a beautiful white cabinet kitchen. Kitchen includes brand new granite, subway tile backsplash, and overlooks both the dining area and family room. 3 Bedrooms with tons of natural light and 2 brand new beautiful bathrooms with floor to ceiling tile for the showers make this 1,425 square foot home a wonder. Home was renovated down to the studs and now looks straight out of a magazine, not to mention the massive fenced backyard. This house is awaiting your arrival, do not hesitate and come see it for yourself. In addition, it is located near tons of new developments, Atlanta Beltline, Quarry Yards, Westside Park, and the new Echo street west development.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1953 North Avenue NW have any available units?
1953 North Avenue NW has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1953 North Avenue NW have?
Some of 1953 North Avenue NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1953 North Avenue NW currently offering any rent specials?
1953 North Avenue NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1953 North Avenue NW pet-friendly?
No, 1953 North Avenue NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1953 North Avenue NW offer parking?
Yes, 1953 North Avenue NW does offer parking.
Does 1953 North Avenue NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1953 North Avenue NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1953 North Avenue NW have a pool?
No, 1953 North Avenue NW does not have a pool.
Does 1953 North Avenue NW have accessible units?
No, 1953 North Avenue NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1953 North Avenue NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1953 North Avenue NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1953 North Avenue NW?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

ELEVEN85 APARTMENTS
1185 Collier Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Mount Vernon Flats at The Perimeter
1265 Mount Vernon Hwy
Atlanta, GA 30338
Spectrum on Spring
1270 Spring Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30309
AMLI Buckhead
3450 Roxboro Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Cottonwood Westside
691 14th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Magnolia Vinings
2151 Cumberland Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
Tremont Apartment Homes
3645 Habersham Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Landing Square
3378 Greenbriar Pkwy SW
Atlanta, GA 30331

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity