Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking gym pool

Desirable 22nd Floor iconic Mayfair Renaissance Condominiums. Other features include hardwood flooring and freshly painted! Enjoy walking to Piedmont Park, High Museum, Shopping/Dining and the Colony Square. Gated Community with 24HR concierge, beautiful pool (this is only for this building and is a bonus feature), fitness center and club room. Premium parking space. Available now!!! Serious applicants only. WASHER AND DRYER ARE OPTIONAL!