1920 Grant Road SW
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:37 PM

1920 Grant Road SW

1920 Grant Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1920 Grant Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Ben Hill Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Completely and Newly renovated home! Call before its gone! - This is a higher standard of living with superior quality with an all new beautifully appointed interior makes this a dream home that will delight - be the first to live here!

* 3 Great Sized Bedrooms
* 2 New Classy Bath Rooms
* Chefs Kitchen with Granite Bench Tops
* New Stainless Steel Appliances, Oven Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator
* Fans Throughout
* Classy New Floor Tiles To The Kitchen and Bathrooms
* New Hardwood Floors To Living and Bedrooms
* Secluded almost No Maintenance Yard
* Entertainers Deck At and Back For All Year Round Entertaining and Catching the Evening Breeze
* Undercover Parking

Fresh airy and light filled, this property is one standout on its own, beautifully nestled in a lush green area with incredible views makes this property a great standout!
Close to all amenities.

Call Carmen to schedule your immediate viewing.
404.334.7195

QUALIFICATIONS
* 3x times the rent in verifiable income
* No criminal history
* No evictions
* Credit score to be 540 or better
* If score is below 540, property manager may request 1.5 deposit
* Application fee is $50 per adult

(RLNE5586710)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1920 Grant Road SW have any available units?
1920 Grant Road SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1920 Grant Road SW have?
Some of 1920 Grant Road SW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1920 Grant Road SW currently offering any rent specials?
1920 Grant Road SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 Grant Road SW pet-friendly?
No, 1920 Grant Road SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1920 Grant Road SW offer parking?
Yes, 1920 Grant Road SW offers parking.
Does 1920 Grant Road SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1920 Grant Road SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 Grant Road SW have a pool?
No, 1920 Grant Road SW does not have a pool.
Does 1920 Grant Road SW have accessible units?
No, 1920 Grant Road SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 Grant Road SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1920 Grant Road SW has units with dishwashers.
