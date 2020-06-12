All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 190 Rumson Road NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
190 Rumson Road NE
Last updated May 9 2020 at 2:07 PM

190 Rumson Road NE

190 Rumson Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Garden Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

190 Rumson Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30305
Garden Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Fall in love with this sun soaked, quintessential Garden Hills home! The home has beautiful hardwoods throughout, amazing storage space, detailed molding work, and all the charm you could want. The main floor boasts a spacious eat-in kitchen, two large living spaces, a separate dining room, sunroom, and an additional flex space! With windows everywhere providing gorgeous natural light, you also have a fantastic view of the level backyard and patio. Upstairs, the house features multiple bedrooms, including a large master suite with a spacious walk-in closet, a full laundry room, and wonderful storage for the whole family. This home features a stunning addition by Harrison Design that seamlessly flows with the original structure. Located on one of Garden Hills' best streets, this is truly a home you won't want to wait to call yours! Virtual Tour Link: https://youtu.be/5C4fpflHug4

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 190 Rumson Road NE have any available units?
190 Rumson Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 190 Rumson Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
190 Rumson Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 190 Rumson Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 190 Rumson Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 190 Rumson Road NE offer parking?
No, 190 Rumson Road NE does not offer parking.
Does 190 Rumson Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 190 Rumson Road NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 190 Rumson Road NE have a pool?
No, 190 Rumson Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 190 Rumson Road NE have accessible units?
No, 190 Rumson Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 190 Rumson Road NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 190 Rumson Road NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 190 Rumson Road NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 190 Rumson Road NE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dwell Hollywood
1073 Hollywood Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Icon Buckhead
3379 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Dunwoody Village Apartment Homes
2311 Dunwoody Crossing
Atlanta, GA 30338
Ayla
44 Krog St NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
Walton Lakes
4687 Camp Creek Parkway
Atlanta, GA 30331
One Sovereign Place
4883 Roswell Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30342
Westside Heights
903 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Camden Midtown Atlanta
265 Ponce de Leon Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus