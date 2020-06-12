190 Rumson Road NE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony walk in closets

Fall in love with this sun soaked, quintessential Garden Hills home! The home has beautiful hardwoods throughout, amazing storage space, detailed molding work, and all the charm you could want. The main floor boasts a spacious eat-in kitchen, two large living spaces, a separate dining room, sunroom, and an additional flex space! With windows everywhere providing gorgeous natural light, you also have a fantastic view of the level backyard and patio. Upstairs, the house features multiple bedrooms, including a large master suite with a spacious walk-in closet, a full laundry room, and wonderful storage for the whole family. This home features a stunning addition by Harrison Design that seamlessly flows with the original structure. Located on one of Garden Hills' best streets, this is truly a home you won't want to wait to call yours! Virtual Tour Link: https://youtu.be/5C4fpflHug4