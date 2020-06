Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground garage

Charming renovated home in great centrally located neighborhood (Channing Valley), near neighborhood park and playground, close to restaurants and shopping and the Beltline. In Morris Brandon school district. Huge fenced yard with large outdoor deck on corner lot. Two bedrooms and full bath on main level - the downstairs can be a separate bedroom suite with its own bathroom. Two car garage (drive under from main level) and huge laundry room/storage room.