1837 Oakmont Drive Northwest

Amenities

patio / balcony carport

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking

***Ask About Move In Specials*** Wonderful 3BR 2BA home on quiet block features covered front porch, open concept LR/DR combo, cozy eat-in kitchen nook, hardwoord floors, carport and large backyard space. Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



County: Fulton

Neighborhood: Dixie Hills

Subdivision: FAIRVIEW TERRACE

Beds: 3 Sq. Footage: 1007

Baths: 2 Year Built: 1949



Frederick Douglass High School

Harper-archer Middle School

Grove Park Elementary School



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1949



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: 1070

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.