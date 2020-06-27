1837 Oakmont Drive Northwest

Amenities
***Ask About Move In Specials*** Wonderful 3BR 2BA home on quiet block features covered front porch, open concept LR/DR combo, cozy eat-in kitchen nook, hardwoord floors, carport and large backyard space. Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.
County: Fulton
Neighborhood: Dixie Hills
Subdivision: FAIRVIEW TERRACE
Beds: 3 Sq. Footage: 1007
Baths: 2 Year Built: 1949
Frederick Douglass High School
Harper-archer Middle School
Grove Park Elementary School
Smoking: No
Lease Terms: 12 Months
Deposits: 1070
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.