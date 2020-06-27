All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated August 6 2019 at 8:53 PM

1837 Oakmont Drive Northwest

1837 Oakmont Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1837 Oakmont Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Dixie Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
***Ask About Move In Specials*** Wonderful 3BR 2BA home on quiet block features covered front porch, open concept LR/DR combo, cozy eat-in kitchen nook, hardwoord floors, carport and large backyard space. Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

County: Fulton
Neighborhood: Dixie Hills
Subdivision: FAIRVIEW TERRACE
Beds: 3 Sq. Footage: 1007
Baths: 2 Year Built: 1949

Frederick Douglass High School
Harper-archer Middle School
Grove Park Elementary School

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1949

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 1070
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1837 Oakmont Drive Northwest have any available units?
1837 Oakmont Drive Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1837 Oakmont Drive Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1837 Oakmont Drive Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1837 Oakmont Drive Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 1837 Oakmont Drive Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1837 Oakmont Drive Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 1837 Oakmont Drive Northwest offers parking.
Does 1837 Oakmont Drive Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1837 Oakmont Drive Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1837 Oakmont Drive Northwest have a pool?
No, 1837 Oakmont Drive Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1837 Oakmont Drive Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1837 Oakmont Drive Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1837 Oakmont Drive Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1837 Oakmont Drive Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1837 Oakmont Drive Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1837 Oakmont Drive Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
