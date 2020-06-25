All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:32 PM

1836 Brandywine St. SW

1836 Brandywine Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1836 Brandywine Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Sylvan Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Cute two bedroom one bath located in Sylvan Hills, Atlanta (Section 8 Accepted) - Suburban living close to in-town

This cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home Near Downtown Atlanta is a steal. Close to Atlanta's attractions; Philips Arena, CNN, Coca Cola, Georgia Aquarium, Georgia Dome, TBS, HBCU, Georgia Tech, Zoo Atlanta and more.
Large corner lots with spacious yards, 2 porches and a long driveway. The home itself features natural hardwood floors, updated kitchen and fixtures, ceiling fans and North/South exposure. Contact Shannon Washington via text at 770-728-3027 or email swashington@brickstonemanagement.com

(RLNE1921375)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1836 Brandywine St. SW have any available units?
1836 Brandywine St. SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1836 Brandywine St. SW have?
Some of 1836 Brandywine St. SW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1836 Brandywine St. SW currently offering any rent specials?
1836 Brandywine St. SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1836 Brandywine St. SW pet-friendly?
No, 1836 Brandywine St. SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1836 Brandywine St. SW offer parking?
No, 1836 Brandywine St. SW does not offer parking.
Does 1836 Brandywine St. SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1836 Brandywine St. SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1836 Brandywine St. SW have a pool?
No, 1836 Brandywine St. SW does not have a pool.
Does 1836 Brandywine St. SW have accessible units?
No, 1836 Brandywine St. SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1836 Brandywine St. SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1836 Brandywine St. SW does not have units with dishwashers.
