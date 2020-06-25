1836 Brandywine St. SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

Cute two bedroom one bath located in Sylvan Hills, Atlanta (Section 8 Accepted) - Suburban living close to in-town



This cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home Near Downtown Atlanta is a steal. Close to Atlanta's attractions; Philips Arena, CNN, Coca Cola, Georgia Aquarium, Georgia Dome, TBS, HBCU, Georgia Tech, Zoo Atlanta and more.

Large corner lots with spacious yards, 2 porches and a long driveway. The home itself features natural hardwood floors, updated kitchen and fixtures, ceiling fans and North/South exposure. Contact Shannon Washington via text at 770-728-3027 or email swashington@brickstonemanagement.com



