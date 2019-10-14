1826 Flagler Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities google fiber media room

This charming home with incredible master suite and direct Beltline Access sits perfectly on one of Intowna???s most sought after streets. The main level features two guest bedrooms, ample living space and a kitchen that opens to an incredible outdoor deck overlooking gorgeous landscaped gardens and the Atlanta Beltline. Lower level features spacious family/media room, office/garden room, bar area, laundry and the master bedroom and bath. Built in surround sound, Cat5 wiring and Google fiber throughout. Intown living at its best! Close proximity to Piedmont Park, The Botanical Gardens, The High Museum and incredible Midtown restaurants and shopping.