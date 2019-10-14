All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:11 AM

1826 Flagler Ave

1826 Flagler Avenue Northeast · (404) 307-4020
Location

1826 Flagler Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Piedmont Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

google fiber
patio / balcony
dishwasher
media room
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
google fiber
media room
This charming home with incredible master suite and direct Beltline Access sits perfectly on one of Intowna???s most sought after streets. The main level features two guest bedrooms, ample living space and a kitchen that opens to an incredible outdoor deck overlooking gorgeous landscaped gardens and the Atlanta Beltline. Lower level features spacious family/media room, office/garden room, bar area, laundry and the master bedroom and bath. Built in surround sound, Cat5 wiring and Google fiber throughout. Intown living at its best! Close proximity to Piedmont Park, The Botanical Gardens, The High Museum and incredible Midtown restaurants and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1826 Flagler Ave have any available units?
1826 Flagler Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1826 Flagler Ave have?
Some of 1826 Flagler Ave's amenities include google fiber, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1826 Flagler Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1826 Flagler Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1826 Flagler Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1826 Flagler Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1826 Flagler Ave offer parking?
No, 1826 Flagler Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1826 Flagler Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1826 Flagler Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1826 Flagler Ave have a pool?
No, 1826 Flagler Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1826 Flagler Ave have accessible units?
No, 1826 Flagler Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1826 Flagler Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1826 Flagler Ave has units with dishwashers.
