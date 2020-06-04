1825 Sanford Drive NW

Amenities

West Midtown, minutes from GA Tech, Aquarium, MARTA, Centennial Park, the developing Westside Reservoir, a plethora of amazing dining & entertaining experiences. Easy access to I20, I75, I85, I285. This new construction unit is fully equipped with its own kitchen, living room, bedroom and bath with a Washer and Dryer provided. You'll enjoy granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, 1 Car private garage with easy access to your unit. All utilities are included in rental (WIFI, Cable, Electric, Gas. Rate is for 1 person occupancy.