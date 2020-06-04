All apartments in Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
1825 Sanford Drive NW
1825 Sanford Drive NW

1825 Sanford Dr NW · No Longer Available
Location

1825 Sanford Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Knight Park - Howell Station

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
new construction
West Midtown, minutes from GA Tech, Aquarium, MARTA, Centennial Park, the developing Westside Reservoir, a plethora of amazing dining & entertaining experiences. Easy access to I20, I75, I85, I285. This new construction unit is fully equipped with its own kitchen, living room, bedroom and bath with a Washer and Dryer provided. You'll enjoy granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, 1 Car private garage with easy access to your unit. All utilities are included in rental (WIFI, Cable, Electric, Gas. Rate is for 1 person occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1825 Sanford Drive NW have any available units?
1825 Sanford Drive NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1825 Sanford Drive NW have?
Some of 1825 Sanford Drive NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1825 Sanford Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
1825 Sanford Drive NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1825 Sanford Drive NW pet-friendly?
No, 1825 Sanford Drive NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1825 Sanford Drive NW offer parking?
Yes, 1825 Sanford Drive NW offers parking.
Does 1825 Sanford Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1825 Sanford Drive NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1825 Sanford Drive NW have a pool?
No, 1825 Sanford Drive NW does not have a pool.
Does 1825 Sanford Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 1825 Sanford Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1825 Sanford Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1825 Sanford Drive NW has units with dishwashers.

