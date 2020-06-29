All apartments in Atlanta
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1820 PEACHTREE Road NW
Last updated March 24 2020 at 9:56 PM

1820 PEACHTREE Road NW

1820 Peachtree St NW · No Longer Available
Location

1820 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA 30309
Ardmore

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
One of the most sought after floorplans in the exclusive Brookwood. 10 foot ceilings. Over 1800sqft with 2 bedrooms, 3.5baths and a Den with it's own private full bath (Den could easily be used as 3rd bedroom or office). 2 private balconies for relaxing. Kitchen boasts Viking appliances, granite island and overlooks the floor to ceiling windows. Unit faces south towards downtown and is close to the building amenities. Top restaurants including SaltYard, Watershed, and Egg Harbor Cafe are on the 1st floor of The Brookwood. Walking distance to Starbucks, R Thomas & more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1820 PEACHTREE Road NW have any available units?
1820 PEACHTREE Road NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1820 PEACHTREE Road NW have?
Some of 1820 PEACHTREE Road NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1820 PEACHTREE Road NW currently offering any rent specials?
1820 PEACHTREE Road NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 PEACHTREE Road NW pet-friendly?
No, 1820 PEACHTREE Road NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1820 PEACHTREE Road NW offer parking?
No, 1820 PEACHTREE Road NW does not offer parking.
Does 1820 PEACHTREE Road NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1820 PEACHTREE Road NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 PEACHTREE Road NW have a pool?
No, 1820 PEACHTREE Road NW does not have a pool.
Does 1820 PEACHTREE Road NW have accessible units?
No, 1820 PEACHTREE Road NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 PEACHTREE Road NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1820 PEACHTREE Road NW has units with dishwashers.

