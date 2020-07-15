All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:20 AM

181 South Avenue Southeast, Unit# 2

181 South Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

181 South Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Summerhill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely renovated lower level apartment located in Summer Hill area; several blocks away from Grant Park, Zoo Atlanta, Atlanta BeltLine, and all that the area has to offer! The property has a separate entrance, the 800 sq. ft. unit boasts an open floor concept with 1 bed / 1 bath, full kitchen, washer and dryer room and a large living room area great for entertaining guests. The craftsman style home has a private walkway to the apartment with outdoor lighting and a yard great for gatherings.

Also available furnished for $1200/ month. Below are of the some of the furnished features this home has to offer:
Queen Bed and Mattress
GE Electric Stove
GE Refrigerator
Washer & Dryer
Dining Table and Chair
Sectional Couch
Flat Screen TV
Bedroom / Living room furniture
Craftsman Style home in the heart of Summerhill. Just a couple of blocks from Parks, GA State Stadium and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 181 South Avenue Southeast, Unit# 2 have any available units?
181 South Avenue Southeast, Unit# 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 181 South Avenue Southeast, Unit# 2 have?
Some of 181 South Avenue Southeast, Unit# 2's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 181 South Avenue Southeast, Unit# 2 currently offering any rent specials?
181 South Avenue Southeast, Unit# 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 181 South Avenue Southeast, Unit# 2 pet-friendly?
No, 181 South Avenue Southeast, Unit# 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 181 South Avenue Southeast, Unit# 2 offer parking?
No, 181 South Avenue Southeast, Unit# 2 does not offer parking.
Does 181 South Avenue Southeast, Unit# 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 181 South Avenue Southeast, Unit# 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 181 South Avenue Southeast, Unit# 2 have a pool?
No, 181 South Avenue Southeast, Unit# 2 does not have a pool.
Does 181 South Avenue Southeast, Unit# 2 have accessible units?
No, 181 South Avenue Southeast, Unit# 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 181 South Avenue Southeast, Unit# 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 181 South Avenue Southeast, Unit# 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
