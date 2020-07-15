181 South Avenue Southeast, Unit# 2

Amenities
Completely renovated lower level apartment located in Summer Hill area; several blocks away from Grant Park, Zoo Atlanta, Atlanta BeltLine, and all that the area has to offer! The property has a separate entrance, the 800 sq. ft. unit boasts an open floor concept with 1 bed / 1 bath, full kitchen, washer and dryer room and a large living room area great for entertaining guests. The craftsman style home has a private walkway to the apartment with outdoor lighting and a yard great for gatherings.
Also available furnished for $1200/ month. Below are of the some of the furnished features this home has to offer:
Queen Bed and Mattress
GE Electric Stove
GE Refrigerator
Washer & Dryer
Dining Table and Chair
Sectional Couch
Flat Screen TV
Bedroom / Living room furniture
Craftsman Style home in the heart of Summerhill. Just a couple of blocks from Parks, GA State Stadium and more.