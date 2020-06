Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful Ranch home in the well established Ridgewood Heights. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 half bath sits on a level lot with a spacious front yard and a serene fenced back yard to enjoy the outdoors. Updated interior and exterior makes this a desirable home for all! Minutes from Atlanta Downtown with easy access to I-75 and One of the best school districts in the state, this one will not last long, come see for yourself!