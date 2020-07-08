All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated December 6 2019 at 8:59 PM

1761 Venetian Drive Southwest

1761 Venetian Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1761 Venetian Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Venetian Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
***Available Now*** Cute 3 B 2 Bath Bungalow w/ original hardwod floors thruout home w/ awesome Sun porch. Sunny Living Room w/ Separate Formal Dining Rm. Bright Kitchen w/ 2 pantries. Master w/ Private Ba Separate & away from other Br. Would also be good for a Roommate. Unfinished Basement w/ lots of area for storage. Large Front Yard set off street for privacy. Close to Atlanta colleges, interstates, airport & Downtown Atlanta ! Located within the Atlanta Belt Line corridor this home has lots to offer; come see for yourself.Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renters insurance required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1761 Venetian Drive Southwest have any available units?
1761 Venetian Drive Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1761 Venetian Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1761 Venetian Drive Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1761 Venetian Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 1761 Venetian Drive Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1761 Venetian Drive Southwest offer parking?
No, 1761 Venetian Drive Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1761 Venetian Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1761 Venetian Drive Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1761 Venetian Drive Southwest have a pool?
No, 1761 Venetian Drive Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1761 Venetian Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1761 Venetian Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1761 Venetian Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1761 Venetian Drive Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1761 Venetian Drive Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1761 Venetian Drive Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.

