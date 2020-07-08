1761 Venetian Drive Southwest

Amenities

***Available Now*** Cute 3 B 2 Bath Bungalow w/ original hardwod floors thruout home w/ awesome Sun porch. Sunny Living Room w/ Separate Formal Dining Rm. Bright Kitchen w/ 2 pantries. Master w/ Private Ba Separate & away from other Br. Would also be good for a Roommate. Unfinished Basement w/ lots of area for storage. Large Front Yard set off street for privacy. Close to Atlanta colleges, interstates, airport & Downtown Atlanta ! Located within the Atlanta Belt Line corridor this home has lots to offer; come see for yourself.Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renters insurance required.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.