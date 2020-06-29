1752 Pryor Road South West

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

Welcome Home! BEAUTIFUL 1st Floor Condo in one of Atlanta's HOTTest Swim/Clubhouse communities. Gleaming Hardwood floors, High Ceilings, Open Concept living, Breakfast Bar. Detailed Moulding & Chair Rails. Spacious Bedroom w/ attached Bath & Garden Tub fo retreat and relax. Ample Closet space. Stackable Washer / Dryer included. Private Patio. Swim / Clubhouse and a Commuter Dream. This Condo will not last long. TEXT agent for private viewing: 470-494-2683 . Available NOW for March Move-In. APPLY HERE: https://renterswarehouse.com/lease-application