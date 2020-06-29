All apartments in Atlanta
1752 Pryor Road South West

1752 Pryor Circle Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1752 Pryor Circle Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30315
Betmar Lavilla

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Welcome Home! BEAUTIFUL 1st Floor Condo in one of Atlanta's HOTTest Swim/Clubhouse communities. Gleaming Hardwood floors, High Ceilings, Open Concept living, Breakfast Bar. Detailed Moulding & Chair Rails. Spacious Bedroom w/ attached Bath & Garden Tub fo retreat and relax. Ample Closet space. Stackable Washer / Dryer included. Private Patio. Swim / Clubhouse and a Commuter Dream. This Condo will not last long. TEXT agent for private viewing: 470-494-2683 . Available NOW for March Move-In. APPLY HERE: https://renterswarehouse.com/lease-application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1752 Pryor Road South West have any available units?
1752 Pryor Road South West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1752 Pryor Road South West have?
Some of 1752 Pryor Road South West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1752 Pryor Road South West currently offering any rent specials?
1752 Pryor Road South West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1752 Pryor Road South West pet-friendly?
No, 1752 Pryor Road South West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1752 Pryor Road South West offer parking?
No, 1752 Pryor Road South West does not offer parking.
Does 1752 Pryor Road South West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1752 Pryor Road South West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1752 Pryor Road South West have a pool?
Yes, 1752 Pryor Road South West has a pool.
Does 1752 Pryor Road South West have accessible units?
No, 1752 Pryor Road South West does not have accessible units.
Does 1752 Pryor Road South West have units with dishwashers?
No, 1752 Pryor Road South West does not have units with dishwashers.

