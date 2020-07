Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Beautiful 3 level townhome, minutes from downtown and Turner Field area, Beautiful hardwood floors on lower and main level. Upgraded light fixtures on main level (granite in the kitchen and half bathroom) Room on the entry level can be used however your creative design desires(Could be sitting room or alternate bdrm. 2 Upper Bdrms / 2 Upper Full Baths / Half Bath on the main. Stainless Steel appliances.This one will not last!! No vouchers