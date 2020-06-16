All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1701 Alvarado Ter SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1701 Alvarado Ter SW
Last updated August 2 2019 at 5:03 PM

1701 Alvarado Ter SW

1701 Alvarado Terrace Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1701 Alvarado Terrace Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Westview

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/55267ea07d ---- AWESOME HOME!!! Popular West End location near BELTLINE & commuter routes! Classic Bungalow with 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath. Open Kitchen. Spacious Living area and Family Room w/ large windows for lots of Natural Light. Huge fenced yard, long driveway for off street parking. Easy access to intown Atlanta, 285 & 20. APPLY HERE: https://renterswarehouse.com/lease-application Requirements: 600 Credit, 3x Income, Excellent Rental History / No $ owed to previous landlords, No Open Bankruptcies, No Felonies Call 404-609-0144 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: D. Kelley

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 Alvarado Ter SW have any available units?
1701 Alvarado Ter SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1701 Alvarado Ter SW currently offering any rent specials?
1701 Alvarado Ter SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 Alvarado Ter SW pet-friendly?
No, 1701 Alvarado Ter SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1701 Alvarado Ter SW offer parking?
Yes, 1701 Alvarado Ter SW offers parking.
Does 1701 Alvarado Ter SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 Alvarado Ter SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 Alvarado Ter SW have a pool?
No, 1701 Alvarado Ter SW does not have a pool.
Does 1701 Alvarado Ter SW have accessible units?
No, 1701 Alvarado Ter SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 Alvarado Ter SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1701 Alvarado Ter SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1701 Alvarado Ter SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1701 Alvarado Ter SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Lenox
3478 Lakeside Drive Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30326
Cortland at Phipps
707 Park Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Windsor Chastain
225 Franklin Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30342
The Whitney at Sandy Springs
5555 Roswell Rd
Atlanta, GA 30342
05 Buckhead
3242 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
The Leonard & The George
275 Memorial Dr SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
The Brooke
2500 Shallowford Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Villas on Briarcliff
1831 Briarcliff Cir NE
Atlanta, GA 30329

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus