1701 Alvarado Ter SW

Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/55267ea07d ---- AWESOME HOME!!! Popular West End location near BELTLINE & commuter routes! Classic Bungalow with 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath. Open Kitchen. Spacious Living area and Family Room w/ large windows for lots of Natural Light. Huge fenced yard, long driveway for off street parking. Easy access to intown Atlanta, 285 & 20. APPLY HERE: https://renterswarehouse.com/lease-application Requirements: 600 Credit, 3x Income, Excellent Rental History / No $ owed to previous landlords, No Open Bankruptcies, No Felonies Call 404-609-0144 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: D. Kelley