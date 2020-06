Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool

One of a Kind Furnished 2br, 2ba Loft. This unit was the model - and still shows like one. Historical loft with modern conveniences, rooftop deck, fitness center, amazing pool, and walk to restaurants and Marta. Upgraded with closet systems in each closet, including the 'storage unit' laundry room. Impeccably maintained secure building and unit, comes with 2 parking spaces (one assigned, one reserved). Fully furnished. 6-12 month lease options available.