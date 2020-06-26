1685 S Alvarado Terrace SW

Amenities

Welcome home to this charming,single-family, ranch styled home located at 1685 South Alvarado Terrace SW, Atlanta, GA. This property is located walking distance to Connally Elementary School and Brown Middle School. As you enter the property you're sure to say "Home Sweet Home" which has alot to do with the beautiful fireplace and hardwood floors that will greet you upon entry. This property also has a study that can be converted into a third bedroom. The kitchen comes equipped with a stove, refrigerator with ice maker and dishwasher. There won't be a need to purchase a washer and dryer because this property will offer you both. Please be advised that you'll no longer need a storage unit considering you will now have your very own basement. The backyard is to die for. You're sure to have several cookout's during the summer and your children will have more than enough yardage to frolic in. Home's like this DON'T come a dime a dozen. The icing on the cake is that this unit is professionally managed with 24-Hr. email access to the Property Mgmt. Company. What more can you ask for in a home? Please do not procrastinate when it comes to applying for this unit. We can assure you that if you snooze on this listing you're guaranteed to lose! Schedule a viewing today at: http://www.movefastnow.com/