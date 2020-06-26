All apartments in Atlanta
1685 S Alvarado Terrace SW

1685 South Alvarado Terrace Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1685 South Alvarado Terrace Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Cascade Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to this charming,single-family, ranch styled home located at 1685 South Alvarado Terrace SW, Atlanta, GA. This property is located walking distance to Connally Elementary School and Brown Middle School. As you enter the property you're sure to say "Home Sweet Home" which has alot to do with the beautiful fireplace and hardwood floors that will greet you upon entry. This property also has a study that can be converted into a third bedroom. The kitchen comes equipped with a stove, refrigerator with ice maker and dishwasher. There won't be a need to purchase a washer and dryer because this property will offer you both. Please be advised that you'll no longer need a storage unit considering you will now have your very own basement. The backyard is to die for. You're sure to have several cookout's during the summer and your children will have more than enough yardage to frolic in. Home's like this DON'T come a dime a dozen. The icing on the cake is that this unit is professionally managed with 24-Hr. email access to the Property Mgmt. Company. What more can you ask for in a home? Please do not procrastinate when it comes to applying for this unit. We can assure you that if you snooze on this listing you're guaranteed to lose! Schedule a viewing today at: http://www.movefastnow.com/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1685 S Alvarado Terrace SW have any available units?
1685 S Alvarado Terrace SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1685 S Alvarado Terrace SW have?
Some of 1685 S Alvarado Terrace SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1685 S Alvarado Terrace SW currently offering any rent specials?
1685 S Alvarado Terrace SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1685 S Alvarado Terrace SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1685 S Alvarado Terrace SW is pet friendly.
Does 1685 S Alvarado Terrace SW offer parking?
No, 1685 S Alvarado Terrace SW does not offer parking.
Does 1685 S Alvarado Terrace SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1685 S Alvarado Terrace SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1685 S Alvarado Terrace SW have a pool?
No, 1685 S Alvarado Terrace SW does not have a pool.
Does 1685 S Alvarado Terrace SW have accessible units?
No, 1685 S Alvarado Terrace SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1685 S Alvarado Terrace SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1685 S Alvarado Terrace SW has units with dishwashers.
