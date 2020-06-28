All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:35 AM

1680 Westwood Ave

1680 Westwood Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1680 Westwood Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Westview

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home available for rent in historic Westview neighborhood! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home available for rent in historic Westview neighborhood. Hardwood floors and tons of natural light! Spacious dining room. Laundry/mud room with washer/dryer connections.
Large private backyard.

**This property does not accept housing vouchers**

$1295/month
$1295 deposit
$50 application fee
NO ADMIN FEE
Pets welcome with one time non refundable pet fee of $300
Email leasing@plazapointepropertygroup.com to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE5034168)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1680 Westwood Ave have any available units?
1680 Westwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1680 Westwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1680 Westwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1680 Westwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1680 Westwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1680 Westwood Ave offer parking?
No, 1680 Westwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1680 Westwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1680 Westwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1680 Westwood Ave have a pool?
No, 1680 Westwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1680 Westwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 1680 Westwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1680 Westwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1680 Westwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1680 Westwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1680 Westwood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
