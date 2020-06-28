1680 Westwood Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home available for rent in historic Westview neighborhood! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home available for rent in historic Westview neighborhood. Hardwood floors and tons of natural light! Spacious dining room. Laundry/mud room with washer/dryer connections.

Large private backyard.



**This property does not accept housing vouchers**



$1295/month

$1295 deposit

$50 application fee

NO ADMIN FEE

Pets welcome with one time non refundable pet fee of $300

Email leasing@plazapointepropertygroup.com to schedule a viewing.



