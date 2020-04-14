1673 Oak Knoll Circle SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Completely renovated ranch home is move-in ready with an open floor plan, and brand new electrical, plumbing, and mechanical systems throughout. Spacious roommate layout with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths with ceramic tile flooring, living room with HWF, and tiled laundry room at rear entry. Enjoy recessed lighting in this eat-in kitchen that boasts white Shaker cabinets, SS apron front sink, tiled backsplash, and custom butcher block countertops that frame kitchen island. Island may serve as breakfast bar, offers plenty of storage for small/heavy appliances and microwave.