Atlanta, GA
1673 Oak Knoll Circle SE
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:46 AM

1673 Oak Knoll Circle SE

1673 Oak Knoll Circle Southeast · (678) 836-4096
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1673 Oak Knoll Circle Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Lakewood Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1126 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Completely renovated ranch home is move-in ready with an open floor plan, and brand new electrical, plumbing, and mechanical systems throughout. Spacious roommate layout with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths with ceramic tile flooring, living room with HWF, and tiled laundry room at rear entry. Enjoy recessed lighting in this eat-in kitchen that boasts white Shaker cabinets, SS apron front sink, tiled backsplash, and custom butcher block countertops that frame kitchen island. Island may serve as breakfast bar, offers plenty of storage for small/heavy appliances and microwave.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1673 Oak Knoll Circle SE have any available units?
1673 Oak Knoll Circle SE has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1673 Oak Knoll Circle SE have?
Some of 1673 Oak Knoll Circle SE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1673 Oak Knoll Circle SE currently offering any rent specials?
1673 Oak Knoll Circle SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1673 Oak Knoll Circle SE pet-friendly?
No, 1673 Oak Knoll Circle SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1673 Oak Knoll Circle SE offer parking?
Yes, 1673 Oak Knoll Circle SE does offer parking.
Does 1673 Oak Knoll Circle SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1673 Oak Knoll Circle SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1673 Oak Knoll Circle SE have a pool?
No, 1673 Oak Knoll Circle SE does not have a pool.
Does 1673 Oak Knoll Circle SE have accessible units?
No, 1673 Oak Knoll Circle SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1673 Oak Knoll Circle SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1673 Oak Knoll Circle SE has units with dishwashers.
