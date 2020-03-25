1668 Beecher St SW

Amenities

Beautiful 2BD/1BTH Bungalow located in highly sought after West End 5 minutes from the Beltline - This Beautiful Bungalow is located in the highly sought after West End 5 minutes from the Beltline. This lovely 2 Bedroom 1 bathroom home has been renovated with a brand new plumbing, molding, custom tile, and hardwood floors throughout the main floor. Kitchen features standard appliances, and original cabinetry. 2 large bedrooms. Large privacy fenced backyard with optional rear parking. 5 mins from Marta,shopping, and more.



Rent is $795.00 for this home. Security deposit is $795.00. Combined income must be 3 times the rent. Will do a criminal background check, credit check, rental history and verify income. Non-refundable application of $65.00. Applicants must submit copy of driver's license, social security card and last 2 pay stubs or proof of income. Property is eligible for section 8



This home is professionally managed by Easy Property Management. Call our National Leasing Center at 404.768.4165 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a tour. Apply for this home at https://fs17.formsite.com/residentresearch/ PerfectFitHomeRentals/index.html



