All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1668 Beecher St SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1668 Beecher St SW
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

1668 Beecher St SW

1668 Beecher Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1668 Beecher Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Cascade Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Beautiful 2BD/1BTH Bungalow located in highly sought after West End 5 minutes from the Beltline - This Beautiful Bungalow is located in the highly sought after West End 5 minutes from the Beltline. This lovely 2 Bedroom 1 bathroom home has been renovated with a brand new plumbing, molding, custom tile, and hardwood floors throughout the main floor. Kitchen features standard appliances, and original cabinetry. 2 large bedrooms. Large privacy fenced backyard with optional rear parking. 5 mins from Marta,shopping, and more.

Rent is $795.00 for this home. Security deposit is $795.00. Combined income must be 3 times the rent. Will do a criminal background check, credit check, rental history and verify income. Non-refundable application of $65.00. Applicants must submit copy of driver's license, social security card and last 2 pay stubs or proof of income. Property is eligible for section 8

This home is professionally managed by Easy Property Management. Call our National Leasing Center at 404.768.4165 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a tour. Apply for this home at https://fs17.formsite.com/residentresearch/ PerfectFitHomeRentals/index.html

(RLNE4998540)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1668 Beecher St SW have any available units?
1668 Beecher St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1668 Beecher St SW currently offering any rent specials?
1668 Beecher St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1668 Beecher St SW pet-friendly?
No, 1668 Beecher St SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1668 Beecher St SW offer parking?
Yes, 1668 Beecher St SW offers parking.
Does 1668 Beecher St SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1668 Beecher St SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1668 Beecher St SW have a pool?
No, 1668 Beecher St SW does not have a pool.
Does 1668 Beecher St SW have accessible units?
No, 1668 Beecher St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1668 Beecher St SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1668 Beecher St SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1668 Beecher St SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1668 Beecher St SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Sublet
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Creekstone
1945 Savoy Dr
Atlanta, GA 30341
Westwood Glen
1225 Fairburn Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Hanover Midtown
888 Juniper Street Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30309
Solace on Peachtree
710 Peachtree St NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Peachtree Park Apartments
1000 Peachtree Park Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
The Aster Buckhead
2900 Pharr Court South NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Novel O4W
525 North Avenue Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30308
Vesta Adams Park
1991 Delowe Dr SW
Atlanta, GA 30311

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus