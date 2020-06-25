Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court yoga

1661 LaFrance Street NE #426, Atlanta, GA 30307 **NO SMOKING**



Small pets accepted with a $300 non-refundable pet fee and an additional monthly pet rent of $15 for a cat and $20 for a dog under 40 pounds. NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS.



GET 50% OFF THE FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT WITH A MOVE-IN BY 8/1/19.



**RENT INCLUDES TWO DEEDED PARKING SPACES.**



HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS PROPERTY.



Availability: Ready now!!



Experience a contemporary lifestyle in 2-floor industrial loft with clean, warm finishes. Great dwelling for professionals in a peaceful and quiet urban environment in the prime sought-after La France Street Lofts. Spacious 1BR/1.5BA open layout loft with 20-foot ceilings and large windows for natural light. Kitchen with all stainless-steel appliances, updated gas stove for gourmet cooking and half bath. Upper loft features a full bath with tub, shower and walk-in closet, office nook and bedroom. Rent amenities include salt water pool, clubhouse, fitness center, and community grill area. You will have (2) dedicated parking spots within the key controlled gated residence. Unit includes a suspended bike carrier, partition for the day-room on the first floor, exposed brick, washer and dryer included, and Container Store Elfa shelving within the kitchen pantry.



As a resident, you will experience the well-maintained landscaping and outdoor fountains creating a zen environment amidst a well-manicured landscape throughout the property. Within minutes to I-20/I-85/I-75 and nestled between Candler Park, Lake Claire, Edgewood, Inman Park, and Little 5 Points. Urban living to include a quick stroll to green space/tennis courts/basketball in Candler Park, short access to the Path and Beltline, a 5 minute walk to the Edgewood Marta station, walking distance to several Yoga studios/cafes/dining options, a short distance to Emory, near the MLK Museum and Carter Library, close to many gyms such as the Decatur and East Lake YMCAs, Core Body Decatur, CrossFit, and only a few miles to the Edgewood Retail District.



Take I-20E to Moreland Avenue and exit left, make right on Dekalb Avenue, another right on Arizona Avenue. The LaFrance Lofts are on the left.



Elementary: Toomer

Middle: King

High: Maynard H. Jackson Jr.



Built 2004 Approx. 1,056 s/f