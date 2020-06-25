All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1661 LaFrance Street NE #426.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1661 LaFrance Street NE #426
Last updated July 17 2019 at 7:55 AM

1661 LaFrance Street NE #426

1661 La France St NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Edgewood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1661 La France St NE, Atlanta, GA 30307
Edgewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
yoga
1661 LaFrance Street NE #426, Atlanta, GA 30307 **NO SMOKING**

Small pets accepted with a $300 non-refundable pet fee and an additional monthly pet rent of $15 for a cat and $20 for a dog under 40 pounds. NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS.

GET 50% OFF THE FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT WITH A MOVE-IN BY 8/1/19.

**RENT INCLUDES TWO DEEDED PARKING SPACES.**

HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS PROPERTY.

Availability: Ready now!!

Experience a contemporary lifestyle in 2-floor industrial loft with clean, warm finishes. Great dwelling for professionals in a peaceful and quiet urban environment in the prime sought-after La France Street Lofts. Spacious 1BR/1.5BA open layout loft with 20-foot ceilings and large windows for natural light. Kitchen with all stainless-steel appliances, updated gas stove for gourmet cooking and half bath. Upper loft features a full bath with tub, shower and walk-in closet, office nook and bedroom. Rent amenities include salt water pool, clubhouse, fitness center, and community grill area. You will have (2) dedicated parking spots within the key controlled gated residence. Unit includes a suspended bike carrier, partition for the day-room on the first floor, exposed brick, washer and dryer included, and Container Store Elfa shelving within the kitchen pantry.

As a resident, you will experience the well-maintained landscaping and outdoor fountains creating a zen environment amidst a well-manicured landscape throughout the property. Within minutes to I-20/I-85/I-75 and nestled between Candler Park, Lake Claire, Edgewood, Inman Park, and Little 5 Points. Urban living to include a quick stroll to green space/tennis courts/basketball in Candler Park, short access to the Path and Beltline, a 5 minute walk to the Edgewood Marta station, walking distance to several Yoga studios/cafes/dining options, a short distance to Emory, near the MLK Museum and Carter Library, close to many gyms such as the Decatur and East Lake YMCAs, Core Body Decatur, CrossFit, and only a few miles to the Edgewood Retail District.

Take I-20E to Moreland Avenue and exit left, make right on Dekalb Avenue, another right on Arizona Avenue. The LaFrance Lofts are on the left.

Elementary: Toomer
Middle: King
High: Maynard H. Jackson Jr.

Built 2004 Approx. 1,056 s/f

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1661 LaFrance Street NE #426 have any available units?
1661 LaFrance Street NE #426 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1661 LaFrance Street NE #426 have?
Some of 1661 LaFrance Street NE #426's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1661 LaFrance Street NE #426 currently offering any rent specials?
1661 LaFrance Street NE #426 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1661 LaFrance Street NE #426 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1661 LaFrance Street NE #426 is pet friendly.
Does 1661 LaFrance Street NE #426 offer parking?
Yes, 1661 LaFrance Street NE #426 offers parking.
Does 1661 LaFrance Street NE #426 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1661 LaFrance Street NE #426 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1661 LaFrance Street NE #426 have a pool?
Yes, 1661 LaFrance Street NE #426 has a pool.
Does 1661 LaFrance Street NE #426 have accessible units?
No, 1661 LaFrance Street NE #426 does not have accessible units.
Does 1661 LaFrance Street NE #426 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1661 LaFrance Street NE #426 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Move Cross Country
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1105 Town Brookhaven
1105 Town Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30319
1054 Ridge
1054 Ridge Avenue Southwest
Atlanta, GA 30315
Camden Paces
77 E Andrews Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
92 West Paces
92 W Paces Ferry Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Generation Atlanta
369 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30313
Arts Center Tower
1270 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Madison Brookhaven
3078 Clairmont Rd
Atlanta, GA 30329
The Ashford
1938 Johnson Ferry Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus