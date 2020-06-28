1656 Flat Shoals Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

East Atlanta Village -1 mile to the center of East Atlanta Village.

Awesome Location.

Old world charm abounds in this lovely home waiting for you.

As you enter the welcoming living room you will see gleaming hardwood floors, sunny rooms with original moldings and decorative fireplace,

separate dining room,

Roomy kitchen

Separate laundry room

Main level has two larger sized bedrooms with a central hall and 2 full bathroom

Private master complete with dormer nooks and natural daylight. Upstairs includes a half bath and a sitting room/den/office area.

The rear yard is fenced in and offers plenty of room for entertaining friends.

Parking is off street in the front of the house.



Utilities (water/sewer, electricity, gas, and trash) are not included in the rental price. Tenant is responsible for exterior yard and gutter maintenance. Renters insurance is required.



This is a NON-SMOKING property. Cats and small dogs may be permitted (pet fee/max 2 pets) with management approval prior to lease signing.