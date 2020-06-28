All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated November 14 2019 at 10:54 AM

1656 Flat Shoals Rd

1656 Flat Shoals Road Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1656 Flat Shoals Road Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
East Atlanta

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
East Atlanta Village -1 mile to the center of East Atlanta Village.
Awesome Location.
Old world charm abounds in this lovely home waiting for you.
As you enter the welcoming living room you will see gleaming hardwood floors, sunny rooms with original moldings and decorative fireplace,
separate dining room,
Roomy kitchen
Separate laundry room
Main level has two larger sized bedrooms with a central hall and 2 full bathroom
Private master complete with dormer nooks and natural daylight. Upstairs includes a half bath and a sitting room/den/office area.
The rear yard is fenced in and offers plenty of room for entertaining friends.
Parking is off street in the front of the house.

Utilities (water/sewer, electricity, gas, and trash) are not included in the rental price. Tenant is responsible for exterior yard and gutter maintenance. Renters insurance is required.

This is a NON-SMOKING property. Cats and small dogs may be permitted (pet fee/max 2 pets) with management approval prior to lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1656 Flat Shoals Rd have any available units?
1656 Flat Shoals Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1656 Flat Shoals Rd have?
Some of 1656 Flat Shoals Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1656 Flat Shoals Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1656 Flat Shoals Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1656 Flat Shoals Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1656 Flat Shoals Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1656 Flat Shoals Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1656 Flat Shoals Rd offers parking.
Does 1656 Flat Shoals Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1656 Flat Shoals Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1656 Flat Shoals Rd have a pool?
No, 1656 Flat Shoals Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1656 Flat Shoals Rd have accessible units?
No, 1656 Flat Shoals Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1656 Flat Shoals Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1656 Flat Shoals Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
