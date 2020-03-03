163 Vine Street NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Bungalow close to Downtown Atlanta! - Beautiful Bungalow with three bedrooms, two full-size bathrooms, gorgeous hardwood floors throughout and energy efficient renovations. Fantastic location, close to downtown attractions and within walking distance of Vine City Park, Rodney C. Cook Park and the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium! Pets are accepted on a case-by-case basis with a nonrefundable pet fee. This home is available now! Go to this link to schedule a viewing: https://showmojo.com/l/71f26b5063



(RLNE3471939)