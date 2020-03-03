All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:35 AM

163 Vine Street NW

163 Vine St NW · No Longer Available
Location

163 Vine St NW, Atlanta, GA 30314
Vine City

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Bungalow close to Downtown Atlanta! - Beautiful Bungalow with three bedrooms, two full-size bathrooms, gorgeous hardwood floors throughout and energy efficient renovations. Fantastic location, close to downtown attractions and within walking distance of Vine City Park, Rodney C. Cook Park and the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium! Pets are accepted on a case-by-case basis with a nonrefundable pet fee. This home is available now! Go to this link to schedule a viewing: https://showmojo.com/l/71f26b5063

(RLNE3471939)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 163 Vine Street NW have any available units?
163 Vine Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 163 Vine Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
163 Vine Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 163 Vine Street NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 163 Vine Street NW is pet friendly.
Does 163 Vine Street NW offer parking?
No, 163 Vine Street NW does not offer parking.
Does 163 Vine Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 163 Vine Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 163 Vine Street NW have a pool?
No, 163 Vine Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 163 Vine Street NW have accessible units?
No, 163 Vine Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 163 Vine Street NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 163 Vine Street NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 163 Vine Street NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 163 Vine Street NW does not have units with air conditioning.
