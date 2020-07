Amenities

garage ceiling fan fireplace

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0a24d41060 ---- Conveniently located townhome in the Jackson Trace neighborhood! Super cute townhome has a one car garage, split roommate floorplan, custom shelving with fireplace, private backyard with storage. Way too many features to list! MUST SEE! PRICED RIGHT FOR AN IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! *HOME IS NOT CERTIFIED FOR THE HOUSING VOUCHER PROGRAM! **PLEASE DO NOT DRIVE TO THE PROPERTY PRIOR TO CONFIRMING WITH STEPHANIE 770-431-4633