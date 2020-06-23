All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1608 OLYMPIAN Circle SW

1608 Olympian Circle Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1608 Olympian Circle Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Westview

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Open-concept bungalow in sought after Westview is perfect for relaxing or entertaining. This home features hardwood floors throughout, quartz counters, stainless appliances, fireplace, butler's pantry and offers plenty of natural light. Gorgeous master suite complete with granite double vanity and over-sized walk in closet. Also two additional bedrooms perfect for guests, an office space plus a large fenced backyard. Just blocks from the Westside BeltLine! This property is not approved for section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1608 OLYMPIAN Circle SW have any available units?
1608 OLYMPIAN Circle SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1608 OLYMPIAN Circle SW have?
Some of 1608 OLYMPIAN Circle SW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1608 OLYMPIAN Circle SW currently offering any rent specials?
1608 OLYMPIAN Circle SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 OLYMPIAN Circle SW pet-friendly?
No, 1608 OLYMPIAN Circle SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1608 OLYMPIAN Circle SW offer parking?
Yes, 1608 OLYMPIAN Circle SW offers parking.
Does 1608 OLYMPIAN Circle SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1608 OLYMPIAN Circle SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 OLYMPIAN Circle SW have a pool?
No, 1608 OLYMPIAN Circle SW does not have a pool.
Does 1608 OLYMPIAN Circle SW have accessible units?
No, 1608 OLYMPIAN Circle SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 OLYMPIAN Circle SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1608 OLYMPIAN Circle SW has units with dishwashers.

