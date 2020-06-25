All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1595 Belmont Avenue SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1595 Belmont Avenue SW
Last updated June 19 2019 at 2:06 PM

1595 Belmont Avenue SW

1595 Belmont Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1595 Belmont Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Capitol View

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
3 bed, 1 bath w/ TWO FINISHED FLEX/BONUS ROOMS coming soon! Includes UPDATED BATH, KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS, and STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. Living room has RECESSED LIGHTING w/ dimmer, and an ELECTRIC MARBLE FIREPLACE that includes TV WALL MOUNT. Hardwood floors on main floor. New water heater, HVAC w/ app-controlled thermostat, and windows recently installed. Washer/dryer and pest control included.
Currently accepting applications for May 15th move-in. Do not disturb current tenant. Owner holds license. Not accepting vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1595 Belmont Avenue SW have any available units?
1595 Belmont Avenue SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1595 Belmont Avenue SW have?
Some of 1595 Belmont Avenue SW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1595 Belmont Avenue SW currently offering any rent specials?
1595 Belmont Avenue SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1595 Belmont Avenue SW pet-friendly?
No, 1595 Belmont Avenue SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1595 Belmont Avenue SW offer parking?
No, 1595 Belmont Avenue SW does not offer parking.
Does 1595 Belmont Avenue SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1595 Belmont Avenue SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1595 Belmont Avenue SW have a pool?
No, 1595 Belmont Avenue SW does not have a pool.
Does 1595 Belmont Avenue SW have accessible units?
No, 1595 Belmont Avenue SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1595 Belmont Avenue SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1595 Belmont Avenue SW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mount Vernon Flats at The Perimeter
1265 Mount Vernon Hwy
Atlanta, GA 30338
Montage Embry Hills
1000 Montage Way
Atlanta, GA 30341
Dwell Hollywood
1073 Hollywood Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Peninsula at Buckhead
2591 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
The Pointe at Lindbergh
485 Lindbergh Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Arium Brookhaven
1295 Dresden Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
Mirador at Peachtree
2203 Plaster Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Gardens Creek
4555 Washington Rd
Atlanta, GA 30349

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus