1595 Belmont Avenue SW

Amenities
3 bed, 1 bath w/ TWO FINISHED FLEX/BONUS ROOMS coming soon! Includes UPDATED BATH, KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS, and STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. Living room has RECESSED LIGHTING w/ dimmer, and an ELECTRIC MARBLE FIREPLACE that includes TV WALL MOUNT. Hardwood floors on main floor. New water heater, HVAC w/ app-controlled thermostat, and windows recently installed. Washer/dryer and pest control included.
Currently accepting applications for May 15th move-in. Do not disturb current tenant. Owner holds license. Not accepting vouchers.